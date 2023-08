August 23, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Air Customs officials seized ball pythons, blue iguanas, and fiery squirrels at Chennai airport on Monday.

A male passenger who arrived from Bangkok on August 21 had carried 14 ball pythons of different colour morphs, 30 blue iguanas, and four fiery squirrels in his check-in baggage, according to a press release. The officials seized them under the Customs Act, 1962, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Further investigations are on.