Wildlife Safari World to come up at Vandalur zoo

Special Correspondent

13 March 2020 16:45 IST

A mini zoo will also be set up in Sirumalai and the Kurumbapatti zoo will be upgraded, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said at the Assembly on Friday

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced in the State Legislative Assembly that a safari world would be set up in Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur at a cost of ₹11.5 crore.

Making a suo motu statement in the House, Mr. Palaniswami said that the safari world would help visitors watch wild animals at close quarters.

The CM also announced that a mini zoo would be set up over 40 hectares of land at Sirumalai forest in Dindigul district at a cost of ₹10 crore. The mini zoo would house various animals including Bengal tigers, gaur, several feline species and reptiles, among others.

The Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem district would be upgraded into a medium zoo with additional animals at a cost of ₹8 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami also announced that a special force would be raised towards tackling the menace of forest fires at a cost of ₹23.26 crore. He also added that an electric fence for about 60 km would be installed in some areas in Dharmapuri, Dindigul and Theni districts at a cost of ₹21 crore.

The CM announced the construction of new buildings for Forest Department headquarters in Velachery at ₹22.75 crore. He also announced new buildings and other infrastructure for the Environment Department.