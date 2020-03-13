Wildlife Safari World to come up at Vandalur zoo

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced in the State Legislative Assembly that a safari world would be set up in Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur at a cost of ₹11.5 crore.

Making a suo motu statement in the House, Mr. Palaniswami said that the safari world would help visitors watch wild animals at close quarters.

The CM also announced that a mini zoo would be set up over 40 hectares of land at Sirumalai forest in Dindigul district at a cost of ₹10 crore. The mini zoo would house various animals including Bengal tigers, gaur, several feline species and reptiles, among others.

The Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem district would be upgraded into a medium zoo with additional animals at a cost of ₹8 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami also announced that a special force would be raised towards tackling the menace of forest fires at a cost of ₹23.26 crore. He also added that an electric fence for about 60 km would be installed in some areas in Dharmapuri, Dindigul and Theni districts at a cost of ₹21 crore.

The CM announced the construction of new buildings for Forest Department headquarters in Velachery at ₹22.75 crore. He also announced new buildings and other infrastructure for the Environment Department.