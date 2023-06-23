Wildlife Crime Control Bureau seizes fake elephant pearls, 369 star tortoises

June 23, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau had a busy June in city with authorities seizing 369 star tortoises, two elephant tusks, and intercepting trade of “fake elephant pearls” in separate cases over the last three weeks.

Four persons were remanded for trying to sell an article claiming it to be elephant pearls (gajamuthu) on June 19, said E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai. According to Mr. Prasanth, the items are most likely to be fake but they have been sent to the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation in Vandalur to ascertain their veracity.

In another case, 369 star tortoises were recovered by customs’ air intelligence unit at Chennai International Airport on June 16 from two passengers who were traveling to Bangkok in an Air Asia flight. The accused were identified as Mohammed Shaffiudeen and Shanavaz Munver. Mr. Prasanth said this was the fourth such case in the last two years. The tortoises were put on rehabilitation.

On June 5, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Chennai, based on specific intelligence that elephant tusks would be sold by a gang, had intercepted seven persons and seized two tusks weighing 4 kg. This is the first case of DRI using the newly enshrined powers to seize after the Wild life (Protection) Act (WLPA), 2022 came into force on April 1.

The case was taken over by the Forest Department, which booked the Wildlife Offence Report. Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was trying to sell the tusks recovered from a labourer to prospective buyers from Karnataka.

As per forest officials, the reclassification of Schedules under the new WLPA can strengthen wildlife conservation. The WLPA lists all the species found in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) appendices I, II and III and regulates their trade.