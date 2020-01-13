Chennai

Wigneswaran calls on Rajini at his residence

Former CM of Sri Lanka’s Northern Province Wigneswaran meeting actor Rajinikanth on Sunday.

Former CM of Sri Lanka’s Northern Province Wigneswaran meeting actor Rajinikanth on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Lankan leader, actor discuss issues concerning Tamils

Sri Lanka’s Northern Province former Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran met actor Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence on Saturday.

Visit to Chennai

Sources close to the actor said Mr. Wigneswaran expressed interest in meeting him during a visit to Chennai for an event. “Mr. Wigneswaran wanted to meet him and it was arranged. They discussed issues related to ethnic Tamils in Sri Lanka and in Tamil Nadu,” said sources close to actor. Mr. Wigneswaran reportedly invited Rajinikanth to visit Sri Lanka.

