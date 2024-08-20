Wife of slain history-sheeter arrested in Armstrong murder case

The city police on Monday arrested the wife of slain history-sheeter ‘Arcot’ Suresh in connection with the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong.

A special police team conducted a detailed probe and arrested Porkodi, 40. She is the 24th suspect to be arrested in connection with the murder. She rendered financial assistance to the suspects, the police said. She has been remanded in judicial custody.

On the night of July 5, Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang at a construction site on Venugopala Swamy Koil Street in Perambur. The Sembium police investigated the case and arrested suspects including Ponnai Balu. One of the suspects, K. Thiruvenkadam, was shot dead by the police when he attempted to escape from their custody.

According to the police, one of the reasons behind the murder of the BSP leader was his alleged involvement in the murder of ‘Arcot’ Suresh.