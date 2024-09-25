GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wife of former TN DGP duped by Cyber fraudsters

Published - September 25, 2024 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cyber fraudsters swindled ₹90,000 from the wife of former Chennai City Police Commissioner and Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) late S. Sripal.

Police sources said Kamalie, wife of former DGP and a resident of T. Nagar, received a call on Tuesday and the person on the other end claimed to be an officer of the Mumbai police. He claimed that her phone number was being used for illegal activities and would be deactivated within two hours. He also threatened her that she would be arrested for the crime.

The person asked her to send ₹90,000 from her bank account to another account to verify if the money was used for illegal activities and would be sent back. Believing the caller to be a real police officer, Ms. Kamalie transferred the amount. When she realised that she was duped she lodged a police complaint. A case was registered and investigation was taken up.

