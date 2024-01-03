Wife among two held for murder of scrap dealer

January 03, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The City Police arrested two persons, including the wife of the scrap dealer who was killed by a speeding car in New Avadi Road on Monday night for premeditated murder.

The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation wing police which started the preliminary investigation later found that the scrap iron dealer was murdered. A two-member gang ran him over with a car as per his wife’s plan to murder him.

A senior official of the City Police said Premkumar, a resident of Ayanavaram, was involved in scrap iron business. On Monday, he was proceeding to his house on a two-wheeler on the New Avadi Road when a speeding car hit him, and the occupants fled the scene after alighting from the vehicle in a two-wheeler.

As the accident spot did not have any closed circuit television camera, the police officials during the enquiry with the residents around the locality found out that two persons were in the car which caused the accident and both fled in a two-wheeler after abandoning the car.

The police officials also began enquiry with the victim’s wife Shanmugapriya and found money transaction and several calls having been made to a person named Harikrishnan who was residing opposite to Premkumar’s house.

Based on investigation, the Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation police found that Shanmugapriya was having an affair and on knowing about it Premkumar had warned and assaulted Harikrishnan. So both hatched a plan and they took the help of Harikrishnan’s friend and car driver Sarathkumar.

Harikrishnan purchased an old car through an online website, identified the regular route Premkumar used to return home where there would be no CCTV cameras and caused the accident.

After arresting Harikrishnan and Shanmugapriya, a search has been launched to nab Sarathkumar who drove the car. Also being a murder case, the traffic investigation police have handed over the case to Ayanavaram police for further action.

