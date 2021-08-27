Widespread rain likely in Tamil Nadu till weekend, says Met dept.

CHENNAI

27 August 2021 01:18 IST

Chance of light rain in some parts of Chennai till tomorrow

The State may experience a fairly widespread rainfall till the weekend. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are set to roll through some districts and it may be extremely heavy in one or two places of districts along hilly region till August 30.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that many places over the State and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rain.

One or two places in nine districts, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Theni and Salem may record heavy rain on Friday.

The intensity of rainfall is set to increase gradually from August 28 and one or two weather stations in districts such as the Nilgiris, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Coimbatore may record rainfall of very heavy (up to 24.4 cm) to extremely heavy (above 24.4 cm) intensity till Monday. Some other districts such as Erode, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Salem and Theni may have to brace for heavy rain till the weekend. S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a combination of weather phenomenon would influence heavy rainfall over parts of the State for the next two or three days. While westerlies are strengthening at the lower level of atmosphere, an east-west shear zone at the middle level of atmosphere would trigger heavy rainfall activity from August 29 onwards.

Those places adjoining hilly region are likely to record isolated extremely heavy rain on August 29 and August 30.

Places like Chennai have a chance of light rain in some areas till Saturday. The maximum temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius.

On Thursday, some weather stations recorded rainfall in and around Chennai, like Meenambakkam, West Tambaram and Chembarambakkam received light rain of less than 1 cm till 7.30 p.m. Among the other weather stations, Arani in Tiruvannamalai district recorded 3 cm of rain, Kodaikanal and Udhagamandalam received nearly 2 cm of rain during the same period, said officials.

This Southwest Monsoon, the State has received an average rainfall of 26 cm, which is excess by 27% than the normal for the period since June 1.