Widespread rain in T.N., heavy in some districts, may continue till May 3

April 29, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

May, the peak summer month in the State, is likely to start on a rainy note. On May 1, six districts, including Vellore, Salem, and Ranipet may receive very heavy rains, and 11 interior and western districts like Madurai and Erode are likely to get rains of heavy intensity.

The same weather pattern may continue until May 3, according to the Meteorological Department. Two weather disturbances, including cyclonic circulation, would trigger active spells of light to moderate rain in most places and a burst of thunderstorm activity with gusty winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph.

Districts, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, and Tirunelveli, may receive heavy rain in one or two places on Sunday. On Saturday too, weather stations and rain gauges in various parts of the State recorded light to moderate rain.

Places such as Yercaud (3 cm), Thoothukudi (5 cm), Ramanathapuram (2 cm), and Kodaikanal (2 cm) received rain till 5.30 p.m.

While rain reduced the soaring mercury level in many districts, districts like Erode (39.4 degrees Celsius) sizzled on Saturday. Chennai recorded a slightly below average temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and 35.6 degrees Celsius in Meenambakkam.

Officials noted that the episode of rainfall may influence the maximum temperature remaining close to normal during the first week of May as well. S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the State is likely to experience close to normal temperature level in May.

Citing the IMD’s outlook for May, he said mercury levels may soar above average in some northwest parts of the State like Vellore and Ranipet, during May.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in some areas until Monday in Chennai.