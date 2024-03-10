Wider and better roads needed at Porur to handle burgeoning traffic

March 10, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

Travelling on arterial roads at Porur has become an arduous task for residents. The rapidly developing locality, where more settlers came in the past two decades, needs wider roads and accelerated growth in civic infrastructure to meet residents’ demands.

Traffic congestion, inundation, and Porur lake restoration are the main concerns of the residents. K. Dhandapani, secretary, Ramakrishna Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, Porur, says traffic snarls have worsened towards Poonamallee, despite the presence of the Porur flyover. Buses halting near the Kundrathur junction also add to the bottlenecks.

The Kundrathur Road needs to be widened to handle more vehicles. A pedestrian footpath is needed along the service lanes of the Chennai Bypass Road at Porur and a subway for two-wheelers to cross the stretch between Porur Garden and Chettiar Agaram, he says.

Storm drain needed in wards 153, 156

Residents also want a storm water drain network in wards 153 and 156, including in areas like Subasree Nagar, as localities such as Moulivakkam and Madha Nagar were flooded last year. They also raise concerns about the quality of interior roads laid at Porur and Ramapuram.

S. Sriram, a resident of Moulivakkam, says arterial roads at Porur have become narrow over the years. The Porur-Kundrathur Main Road has been encroached upon by commercial establishments. Pedestrians have to vie for space with vehicles as there is no footpath. Vehicles parked on the road add to the problem.

With no bus stands at the Porur junction, commuters are at the mercy of MTC drivers; they have to run a few metres to board buses. The stretch of Arcot Road between Kodambakkam and Porur is in a poor condition in some sections. The contractor who black-tops interior roads must be given the responsibility of maintaining them for better quality, he says.

For over a decade, residents of Thundalam and Chettiar Agaram have been waiting for a sewer network. However, the areas await completion of the pending projects. Civic activist V. Pugalventhan says Erikarai Street, which connects to Iyyapanthangal, remains damaged for several months and requires black-topping.

Though these areas have been merged with the Greater Chennai Corporation, overhead power cables are yet to be made underground. The power cables and damaged electricity poles proved hazardous last monsoon. The Ramapuram-Moulivakkam Road must also be relaid completely, he says.

Improvement to sewers

Residents also want the Porur lake, the key source of groundwater recharge, being developed into a drinking water source, to be safeguarded from encroachments and sewage discharge from neighbouring areas. Besides a walking track, residents want the sewers in areas abutting the lake improved to arrest pollution.

Sanitation facilities and infrastructure to collect garbage must be improved in areas such as Kundrathur, Moulivakkam, and Iyyapanthangal to protect the lake from being used as a makeshift dump.

Though the lake has undergone improvement and Metro Water is blending tertiary treated reclaimed water into the lake for drinking water purpose, residents want more attention paid to the rear portion of the waterbody. The rear side of the lake, along Thelliyar Agaram, is covered with vegetation and used as a dump. The lake must be desilted to improve storage and mitigate floods in surrounding areas, they say.

Important access

G. Beem Rao, former Maduravoyal MLA, says the Poothapedu Main Road at Chinna Porur remains damaged for months. The road is an important access to schools and hospitals and to other areas such as Alapakkam. Similarly, there is a need to widen the Kundrathur Road at Kovur, connecting areas like Mangadu, to ease traffic congestion. The sewer line work in ward 151 covering Porur must be accelerated to facilitate relaying of interior lanes before the next monsoon. The Central government must allot funds for Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II that covers areas like Porur, he says.

Responding to residents’ complaints, Maduravoyal MLA K. Ganapathy says joint meetings were held to widen Arcot Road and ease traffic snarls between Vadapalani and Porur and to widen the Kundrathur Road. “I have raised the issue of widening the roads in the Assembly too,” he said.

The Water Resources Department has been implementing flood mitigation projects around the Porur lake and improving minor channels at a cost of ₹88 crore. It is executing projects to bridge the gaps in water channels, like Kolapakkam and Gerugambakkam, and improve their flood-carrying capacity.

Listing schemes completed in wards 151 and 153, he says bus shelters have been installed at places, including Mount Poonamallee High Road and MPH Road, Porur, at a cost of ₹32 lakh. More bus shelters will be installed at places such as Vigneshwara Nagar and near the Porur flyover at a cost of ₹30.80 lakh. At Porur, a storm water drain network, costing ₹90 lakh, has been constructed in areas such as Ramakrishna Nagar Main Road and New Colony.

Sewer connections

The Chennai Corporation is laying new roads, creating parks, and constructing school buildings, all at a cost of ₹11.40 crore, at Porur. About 82,100 residents would benefit from the ₹38.29-crore sewerage scheme commissioned recently at Porur, and provision of sewer connections has been speeded up, he says.

Nine parks and a playground have been established at Ramapuram at a cost of ₹75 lakh. As for comprehensive drinking water and sewer networks in wards 154 and 155 comprising Ramapuram, Mr. Ganapathy says provision of house service connections for drinking water supply is under way. The ₹52-crore project was recently commissioned by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Similarly, sewer connections are being given to nearly 60,000 residents in the locality.