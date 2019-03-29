A busy State Highway is getting wider

Mechanical diggers are at work on Porur Kundrathur Main Road (SH-113), with the State Highways Department finally going ahead with the widening of the accident-prone, a long-standing demand of road users in that region.

Certain sections of the road are being widened. Much of the work, which began last month, is now focussed on the side where the traffic moves towards Kundrathur.

With this work, certain sections of the road will become four-way.

The sections were chosen on the basis of how much open space is available by the side of the road. “There are many narrow bends on this road that are noticeably lacking in safety features including bright street lights. Accidents are very common on this road. Provision of basic facilities, along with widening, will ensure the safety of all road users,” says S. Mariappan, a motorist from Kundrathur. At present, three-feet-deep trenches have been dug to be filled with blue metal.

Encroachments, mainly extension of existing shops, make-shift outlets and thatched roadside shops, are being cleared for the widening work between Kundrathur and Kovur.

As this is a narrow section, this work is being executed carefully so that traffic movement is not affected.

As part of the widening work, expanded stormwater drains are coming up along the road. Further, culverts on accident-prone sections between Kundrathur and Gerugambakkam including the section near Kovur bus terminus where there is a narrow curve, are being built by the State Highways Department.

The culverts are aimed at preventing flooding in Kundrathur, Porur, Valasaravakkam and Ramapuram from Chembarabakkam lake.

The widened stretch will have a concrete median, a tiled footpath, LED street lights, speed breakers with zebra markings, reflectors and pedestrian crossings.

According to State Highways officials, the section between Mogalivakkam and Porur junction, a distance of two kilometres, will pose a challenge to the widening work.

This is mainly due to the fact that this section is narrow and more importantly, there are many densely populated residential areas with commercial buildings along the stretch.

Also, widening work along the entire length of this section will affect traffic movement. Therefore, less congested parts of this sectoin have been taken up for the initial phase of widening work.

Considered to be a lifeline for residents, the Porur – Kundrathur Main Road helps residents of Kovur, Gerugambakkam, Mogalivakkam, Mangadu, Poonamallee, Kattupakkam, Iyyapanthangal, Somangalam, Kundrathur, Chembarabakkam and Porur get to various parts of the city. It also provides connectivity to many small farming villages including Kollachery, Arambedu, Erumaiyur, Gerugambakkam, Kavanoor, Kolambakkam, Poothandalam and Vaipoor, linking them with with Koyambedu Wholesale market via Porur. Farmers from these villages take this road to transport their produce to the markets in Kundrathur, Poonamallee and Koyambedu.

“The widening work will be taken up in phases, and completed in 18 months,” says a State Highways official.