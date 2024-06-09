Widening of major roads set to begin in various parts of Chennai

The widening of major roads is set to begin in the city as the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election has been lifted. On a proposal from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), key stretches in the Greater Chennai Corporation — such as New Avadi Road, Paper Mills Road, and Sembiam Red Hills Road — are expected to be widened to 18 metres to ease traffic congestion. Similarly, stretches, including Radhakrishnan Salai and Kalki Krishnamurthy Salai, will be widened to 30.5 metres to ease traffic congestion in the central parts. At least ₹300 crore is expected to be spent on the work.

The roads will be widened with land taken from private owners through Transfer of Development Rights (TDR). The owners will get a development rights certificate in lieu of monetary compensation. The certificate can be used for construction of buildings in the remaining portion of the land or in another piece of land. While residents’ associations in some areas have welcomed the decision, those of several other areas have demanded the removal of encroachments on roads and footpaths.

‘It won’t serve the purpose’

V.S. Jayaraman, a resident of T. Nagar, says the government should remove the encroachments on the roads and the footpaths and study the impact of the action on traffic before taking private land for widening the roads. “Now, footpaths are encroached upon by vendors, and pedestrians cannot walk along many roads. After widening the roads and the footpaths, vendors are likely to occupy the land. The purpose will not be served. The government should ensure that there are no encroachments before taking private land from residents and commercial establishments,” he says.

Ramakrishnan, a resident of New Avadi, says congestion has increased on many stretches, and residents will welcome the initiative. “Public consultation is needed before implementing any such project.”

Corporation Councillor Parithi Elamsurithi says the road-widening will lead to better connectivity for residents.“Paper Mills Road has become a commercial area. I was born at Ayanavaram, and I have seen the development of commercial buildings along the stretch in the last few decades. But the stretch is narrow and traffic congestion is worsening, especially near Periyar Nagar Junction at Agaram. Once the road is widened, residents of Kolathur and Retteri will be able to reach Parrys, Purasawalkam, and Central [with ease],” he says. Pointing to New Avadi Road from Pachaiyappa’s College to Nathamuni Junction, Mr. Elamsurithi says encroachments along the Metrowater land have increased.

Residents of Ambattur, Avadi, Tiruvallur, Tirumullaivoyal, Annanur, and Pattabiram have been complaining about traffic congestion on the stretch. Residents of north Chennai have also demanded widening of Brick Kiln Road to ease congestion from Otteri to Purasawalkam to facilitate bus connectivity for residents of Kodungaiyur and Erukkencherry. During the rains, inundation and slushy roads have worsened the congestion on many stretches.

‘Well thought-out approach’

K. Kumar, former CMDA chief planner, says deploying TDR for any urban development is a well thought-out approach and is welcome. The first phase of the Metro Rail project can take pride in having procured some pockets of land, thanks to TDR. “If the land is a small piece, required, say, for developing a recessed bus stop, shelter, or relocation of an electric transformer or erection of a kiosk, TDR is simple, straightforward, and doable. But if TDR is deployed for widening of an urban road to a few kilometres, it may throw up a few challenges. The land or building owners could be very many, and mobilising their cooperation may prove tricky,” he says.

“TDR can help the urban development agencies to procure land without the hassle of shelling out a huge compensation. But most of the owners parting with their land or building for urban development might not have the wherewithal to utilise the development rights transferred. They should have enough resources to translate the rights into development. They can, however, take recourse to selling TDR in the open market,” he says.

“Unlike the successful case of Mumbai, trading in TDR hasn’t taken root in Chennai. Such a market will necessarily be primed or fuelled by a buoyant real estate market. A dormant real estate can’t fetch a good buyer and hence, a good cash transfer to land or building owners. So, getting every piece of land or building needed for road-widening seems a bit overambitious. If the issue can be thrashed out, the very objective of deploying TDR for urban transport infrastructure will pan out well,” Mr. Kumar says.

“The larger issue of widening roads time and again to cope with the escalating traffic flow is, however, a vicious circle and is devoid of logic, sustainability and an earnestness to decarbonise urban mobility. Without a strategy to cap the growth and use of cars, any investment in expanding the urban transport infrastructure will go down the pan and question the very credibility of urban planning,” he says.

