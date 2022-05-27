Widening of Adyar expected to prevent floods

Plans afoot to widen the river at two or three sites wherever poramboke land is available

Nearly 20 acres of land on the flood plain at Kundrathur will be acquired for widening the Adyar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Water Resources Department has started work to widen the stretch of the Adyar near Kundrathur to facilitate free flow of water and prevent spill over to the surrounding localities in the southern suburbs.

Several suburban areas, including Mudichur and West Tambaram, were marooned during monsoon last year as the river swelled. The narrow portions of the river had led to afflux in its upstream portions.

In a bid to alleviate inundation, the department has started work on widening the 1.8-km portion of the river between the confluence point of the Chembarambakkam lake’s surplus course near Kundrathur and the Anakaputhur bridge.

Nearly 20.6 acres of land on the flood plain would be acquired at Kundrathur to widen the river up to 120 metres. “A small portion of the land in Anakaputhur will be acquired. There are no settlements as of now as these lands are vulnerable to inundation. The width of the river is only 40 metres at this stretch,” said an official.

Of the cost of ₹70 crore, about ₹30 crore had been allocated for acquiring land along the river banks. The department plans to widen the river at two or three sites wherever there are government poramboke land. The portion of the river would be deepened at vulnerable points up to 1.5 metres and the sand shoals would be cleared.

“The removed earth from the river bed will be used to strengthen or form river bund. The rocks on the river bed obstructing the flow particularly near Anakaputhur bridge will be removed,” the official said. Once the project was completed, the flood-carrying capacity of the river is estimated to increase to 48,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) at the stretch.

The department is enumerating nearly 676 encroached structures in Anakaputhur under the aegis of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. “We plan to commence clearing of encroachments shortly after the residents are resettled. The project will be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon this year,” the official added.