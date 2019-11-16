Widened section of Anna Salai to get LED lamps on median

Newly-widened Anna Salai is all set to get LED street lights on its median as workers of the State Highways Department are busy installing lamp poles. Metal lamp poles with LED lights are being installed between Thousand Lights and Tarapore Towers. The median on this stretch will have lamps at a distance of every 30 metres.

According to an official from the State Highways Department, lack of adequate lighting often caused traffic snarls on the stretch, especially at intersections including Whites Road, Spencer Plaza and G.P. Road. “Lack of illumination resulted in congestion during the rush hour. There are plans to install digital traffic signals along the stretch. At present, traffic signals are located near Spencer Plaza, Tarapore Towers and Bata Showroom intersection. Intersections including Thousand Lights, Whites Road and Smith Road do not have traffic signals making it difficult for pedestrians cross the road. The new LED lamps will be installed in the next few weeks,” says a State Highways official.

Every day, hundreds of motorists use the stretch to reach business hubs such as T. Nagar, George Town and Purasaiwalkam and other important areas. “The new LED street lights will be useful as vehicles from interior lanes (Smith Road) are not clearly visible for motorists who come from Gemini flyover. Better lighting will help motorists to slow down before the intersections,” says S. Arun Kumar, a motorist from Triplicane.