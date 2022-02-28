Why T.N. students head to Ukraine to study medicine

Lower fees and better exposure make it a perfect option for those who could not get govt. seat

Twenty-year-old Selvapriya Vivek persevered for two years to crack the NEET to get a seat in a government medical college in the State. But after being unsuccessful, she looked out for private colleges. “I found that I have to spend anywhere between ₹85 lakh and ₹1 crore or even more if I have to study medicine in a private college. That’s when I decided to head to Ukraine,” says Ms. Vivek, a first year medical student of Bukovinian State Medical University in Ukraine. She returned to the city recently. Like her, many students say they went to Ukraine as they could not get a government college seat here. They paid only half of what it would cost to do medicine in a private college here. Hariharasudhan S., a first year student of medicine studying at Chernivtsi, who also made two attempts at NEET, says, “For five years, I will spend close to ₹30 lakh to ₹40 lakh if I study in Ukraine. Many of us prefer to study there for this reason. In fact, when we decided to go there, the situation seemed fine. No one expected it to escalate so quickly.” Sakeer Aboobakkar, 18, also a student of medicine, initially tried for a year for NEET. He decided not to lose another year preparing for it again. “I looked for universities in the Philippines but later found that I would have to spend a year-and-a-half clearing a course before beginning medicine. Hence, Ukraine seemed like a perfect option. The course is similar to ours, exposure is better and hence I was keen to study there,” he adds. Suchitra Chandrashekar, 19 and a student of Bukovinian State Medical University, says she is still hopeful that they will get back to the campus soon. “While we are extremely relieved and happy to be home, we are worried about a host of things. We want the others to get home safe and peace prevail there. For now, we have online classes. We are keeping our hopes high that we will return sometime there and continue our course,” she adds.