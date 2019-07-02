Why some parts of Chennai are hotter than the others

In 2018, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a US Government agency, conducted a small, but interesting study. On one of the hottest summer days that year, they sent out cars equipped with special censors into two cities — Baltimore and Washington.

Volunteers were to drive the cars around different neighbourhoods, letting the censors record the temperature, location and time simultaneously — each second, in each locality, throughout the day. The data was put together to make a detailed temperature map of both cities. They were trying to understand the urban heat island effect.

Why should we care? Because the results of that study explain how heat is trapped differently in different urban spaces, impacting human health and ecology, including the water cycle and the growth of natural vegetation.

Recently, Chennai-based Environmentalist Foundation of India conducted a similar experiment of its own here, albeit with simpler equipment. “We used the normal temperature recordings, and a number of tests: like one we call the ‘wet tissue test’ in the office, but it is better described as a moisture study pattern: rates of absorption and evaporation,” says Arun Krishnamurthy, founder, EFI. The tests helped properly substantiate in Chennai what was already proved in Baltimore and Washington — and what common sense would suggest to be true in any city. That temperatures in greener pockets of town are vastly different from parts which are heavily concretised and have glass buildings and heavy traffic.

“We have come up with our own map, based on temperatures recorded in around 15 locations, over a period of 25 summer days,” adds Arun. Not just temperatures — which, as Arun says is only the climatic condition — but other signs of heat patterns were also observed by the team. “Like evaporation test studies, and how fast things whither out.”

Areas like Anna Nagar, Avadi, Tambaram, the airport’s surroundings, and the area around Anand Theatre signal on Mount Road were tracked. The latter, Arun points out, “is absolutely concretised. You cannot see an ounce of Earth anywhere. The green cover is also low, and there are a number of buildings with glass façades.” All these factors work together to retain heat, keeping local temperatures at least a few degrees higher than in nearby neighbourhoods. “The temperature there was the highest we recorded.”

And this is just one example. The stretch of road leading from Madhya Kailash to Tidel Park, and a little beyond, is another.

But the idea isn’t just to look at differences in temperature and leave it at that.

EFI’s prime focus over the years has been the restoration of lakes and other water bodies. This study — though it does help us understand the city better — was intended to better understand the relationship between heat, humidity, absorption and water retention, and help restore natural reservoirs.