Why self-medication could do you more harm

A majority of people self-medicate because of easy availability of drugs, Arjun Rajagopalan, founder and director of Sundaram Medical Foundation, said on Thursday.
While talking at the webinar of The Hindu Wellness Series on ‘Self-Medication: Why is it a matter for serious dialogue’, he said people had been indulging in self-medication during this crisis and otherwise. “People can get even advanced generation antibiotics over the counter. Until this issue is handled the problem of self-medication will continue,” Dr. Rajagopalan said.
He added that it was illegal for pharmacies to dispense medicines without a prescription or doctor’s recommendation.
Usha Sriram, consultant, diabetes and endocrinology said one of the important downsides of self-medication is that it masks diagnosis.
“These days, people even self-medicate with hydroxycholoroquine, thinking they are not going to get COVID-19,” she said.
Popping vitamin tablets like candy should be avoided, Dr. Sriram said, and added that everything should be done in moderation and under medical advice. Many use skin lightening products without a doctor’s recommendation and these products block vitamin D and end up with severe deficiency, she said.
“A healthy diet, good physical activity and adequate hydration can keep your immunity up,” she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath