‘Why Photograph?’: Chennai Photo Biennale reveals theme of 2024 edition

An exclusive preview of the upcoming fourth edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) was held on Thursday (September 26, 2024) at The Park Chennai. The exhibition will be launched in two phases, with the first beginning on December 20, and the second on January 17, 2025, running until March 16, 2025.

Varun Gupta, managing trustee of CPB, sharing the theme of this edition, ‘Why Photograph?’, said: “In this era of visual saturation, fourth edition of CPB brings together a slower approach to image-making,” adding that the exhibition aimed to encourage the people of Chennai to see the city anew.

“We are now experiencing a Tamil photography movement; a new wave happening in Chennai which we want to bring it to the public,” says Jaisingh Nageswaran, the curator of Vaanerum Vizhuthugal - Roots that reach for the sky - which will be part of CPB’s primary shows in December 2024.

Phase 1 will also feature a curated exhibition on contemporary practices by women in photography and lens-based art. “Women artists are not a genre. United, not primarily by gender, but by the importance of their voices, this show circles back to the contemporary lens on the ongoing contribution of women in photography,” Shuchi Kapoor, founding trustee of CPB, said.

Phase 2 will include ‘Love and Light: A sit of Infinite Possibilities’ - a retrospective of Sunil Gupta curated by Gupta-Singh Archives at the Egmore museum. Another primary show of phase 2 is ‘What Makes Me Click’, celebrating 20 photography projects by children worldwide.

The Biennale will also include an open call exhibition, which features about 40 photographers, and the other primary events include ‘Darkroom Residency Showcase’ and ‘CPB Graduate Students’ showcase.’ The Biennale events will also include Invitation shows for both phase 1 and phase 2.

Programmes will also feature talks, exhibition tours, workshops, and more.

