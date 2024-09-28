GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Why Photograph?’: Chennai Photo Biennale reveals theme of 2024 edition

The exhibition will be launched in two phases, with the first beginning on December 20, and the second on January 17, 2025, running until March 16, 2025

Published - September 28, 2024 12:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Chennai Photo Biennale team at an exclusive VIP preview event, in Chennai on Thursday, September 26, 2024

The Chennai Photo Biennale team at an exclusive VIP preview event, in Chennai on Thursday, September 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

An exclusive preview of the upcoming fourth edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) was held on Thursday (September 26, 2024) at The Park Chennai. The exhibition will be launched in two phases, with the first beginning on December 20, and the second on January 17, 2025, running until March 16, 2025.

Varun Gupta, managing trustee of CPB, sharing the theme of this edition, ‘Why Photograph?’, said: “In this era of visual saturation, fourth edition of CPB brings together a slower approach to image-making,” adding that the exhibition aimed to encourage the people of Chennai to see the city anew.

“We are now experiencing a Tamil photography movement; a new wave happening in Chennai which we want to bring it to the public,” says Jaisingh Nageswaran, the curator of Vaanerum Vizhuthugal - Roots that reach for the sky - which will be part of CPB’s primary shows in December 2024.

Phase 1 will also feature a curated exhibition on contemporary practices by women in photography and lens-based art. “Women artists are not a genre. United, not primarily by gender, but by the importance of their voices, this show circles back to the contemporary lens on the ongoing contribution of women in photography,” Shuchi Kapoor, founding trustee of CPB, said.

Phase 2 will include ‘Love and Light: A sit of Infinite Possibilities’ - a retrospective of Sunil Gupta curated by Gupta-Singh Archives at the Egmore museum. Another primary show of phase 2 is ‘What Makes Me Click’, celebrating 20 photography projects by children worldwide.

The Biennale will also include an open call exhibition, which features about 40 photographers, and the other primary events include ‘Darkroom Residency Showcase’ and ‘CPB Graduate Students’ showcase.’ The Biennale events will also include Invitation shows for both phase 1 and phase 2.

Programmes will also feature talks, exhibition tours, workshops, and more.

Published - September 28, 2024 12:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai Photo Biennale / Chennai / arts, culture and entertainment / photography

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.