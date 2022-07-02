Why keep your light under a bushel, MRC Nagar residents ask GCC 

They are impressed with what has gone into the making of a park at South Beach Avenue, but not with the fact that the facility is still under lock and key

Residents of a section of MRC Nagar — particularly First Street and Second Street at South Beach Avenue — have an uncomfortable sense of being schooled in obedience, much the way show dogs are prepared for obedience trials. As any show dog aficionado would know, restraint and patience are goals of this training.

So here is the frustrating imagery. In front of them is a heavenly spread, cooked with spices that pierce the adenoids with a pleasant aroma, but they can feast on it only with their eyes.

A park sits pretty like a dolled-up model at the end of First Street — which is a cul-de-sac — and it is in fact noticeably “trussed up” in colours that can put a fashion show in the shade.

Arunkumar Sadanand, a resident of this street, notes that the park has been meticulously planned down to the last detail. Earlier, in a letter he had written to The Hindu Downtown, he had noted that the park came complete with murals, a paved pathway and the gardens are neatly manicured.

Viewed from outside the gates, a restroom also seems to have been done with fasidious attention to detail — oh yes, it also flaunts murals.

Standing right outside these gates, Arunkumar says everything is in perfect order, except for one thing: The timing of its inauguration. The park received the finishing touch six months ago, but is still under lock and key, the resident reveals.

S Rajamani, president of MRC Nagar residents associaton, observes residents expected the park to be opened in January.

“It would be particularly helpful to residents of First Street and Second Street, South Beach Avenue, as they now head to a GCC park near Leela Palace for their morning and evening walks. There is a sizeable population of seniors in these streets, and a functional park would do much for their comfort.”

Both Arunkumar and Rajamani disclose that in the morning, when the park is unlocked for a gardener to tend to the plants, some residents soft-shoe into the facility and manage a fleeting walk on the tiled pathway.

Says Rajamani, “We have not made a written plea that the park be opened, but have asked those in charge of its upkeep about the delay, and have been told they are awaiting orders.” The park is located in Ward 173, Zone 13.

Arunkumar remarks that after the elections, work was started on what was barren land, and it continued at a nifty pace, and the results are impressive. He notes that it beats residents such an achievement would be kept under a bushel.

Efforts to contact the GCC officials concerned over phone were futile.