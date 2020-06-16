Why is State interested in getting MP’s bail cancelled, asks judge

Justice N. Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered why the State government was highly interested in getting cancelled, the bail granted to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP R.S. Bharathi in a SC/ST case when there were a host of other issues to be worried about during the times of a pandemic.
He raised the question during the hearing of an appeal preferred by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), attached to Greater Chennai police, for cancelling the bail granted to the MP by a special court here on June 1 in a case booked against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.
When an Additional Public Prosecutor contended that the threat of COVID-19 was one of the prime grounds on which the special court had granted bail and that taking such issues into consideration would lead to lawlessness in the State, the judge asked whether the State had been showing similar interest in other criminal cases also.
He said if the prosecution was so confident that a clear case had been made out against the accused under the SC/ST Act, then it could very well complete the investigation at the earliest, file a charge sheet and take steps to commence the trial. In reply, the APP said, the bail granted in the present case should not become a precedent.
Hence, the judge ordered notice to the MP on CCB’s appeal and adjourned the case to Friday for further hearing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath