‘Why don’t you donate unused medicines?’

22 May 2021 17:57 IST

If you have recently recovered from COVID and have surplus prescribed and unprescribed medicine in hand, you are in a position to support a citizen-led initiative.

MedsForMore, an initiative started by a doctor-couple from Mumbai, is looking for volunteers from Chennai to collect medicines from their communities.

The drive is currently under way in Ahmedabad, Delhi/ NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai where the collection points have already been set up. Chennai and a few other cities are going to be part of the initiative soon, the organisers point out.

Dr. Marcus Ranney and Dr. Raina Ranney started the drive at their apartment complex in Mumbai and was surprised by the response it received.

“Just as plastics can be recycled, unexpired medicines can also be upcycled and given to the needy,” says Marcus, adding that ‘Meds for More’ collects all sorts of unused medicines including antibiotics, paracetamol, Fabiflu, pain relievers, steroids, inhalers, vitamins, antacids, among others that are being used by doctors to treat COVID-19 patients.

The medicines are packed at the primary collection centres and sent to various registered NGOs/clinics/COVID-19 jumbo centres across the country.

He says the drive has so far collected 100 kg of medicines from Mumbai alone.

MedsForMore has partnered with various NGOs to ensure these collections reach primary health care centres in rural India. Goonj, Doctors For You, Ratnanidhi Charitable Trust, Karnataka Health Promotion Trust and Rotary Club Queens Necklace are some of the partners.

For details, visit medsformore.org