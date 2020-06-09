Wholesale vegetable traders worried about rain

Some of the roads leading to Thirumazhisai market turned slushy after a short spell of rain a few days ago. With the rainy season ahead, wholesale traders say it may be challenging to continue at the market.

Heavy vehicles bringing produce from other places used the rear entrance of the market.

Wholesale traders said some lorries got stuck in slushy roads and many retail traders too hesitated visiting the market.

D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Traders Associations of KWMC Market, said the market received nearly 250-300 lorry loads of produce on Tuesday.

“We have reduced sourcing produce from other places to decrease wastage. Prices of many vegetables remain within ₹10 a kg as there are not many takers. Farmers are the worst affected as vegetables are sold at a low rate and it would hardly cover transportation and labour charges,” he said.

Some vegetables such as broad beans (₹50 a kg) and beans (₹80 a kg) were costly at the wholesale market because of fewer arrivals. “If the same situation continues, prices of more vegetables may spike in October as cultivation may go down drastically,” he added.

Members of the federation had represented to the authorities concerned to reopen the Koyambedu market and allow sales on a rotation basis. The government could allow traders to function in batches and restrict timings, they said.

Space constraint

Meanwhile, workers are involved in disinfecting the Koyambedu wholesale market, which had remained closed since May 5. Wholesale fruit traders too complained that space provided was not enough at the Madhavaram market. Of the 800 wholesale traders and semi-wholesale merchants from Koyambedu, only 250 were allotted shops there.

E. Duraisamy, secretary, Chennai Fruits Commission Agents Association, said the Madhavaram market received about 1,000 tonnes of fruits daily, which is one-third of the produce sourced at Koyambedu. A minimum of 3,000 people gathered at the congested space. As there is less space at Madhavaram, some of the traders carried out trade in the nearby vacant lands. “We source less produce and stock them at cold storage facilities. We are planning to approach the authorities concerned seeking reopening of a portion of the Koyambedu market and allow sales on alternate days,” he added.