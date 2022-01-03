Wholesale traders in Koyambedu market want encroachments to be cleared

CHENNAI

03 January 2022 20:12 IST

Association demands pension, hospital for workers

Koyambedu wholesale market traders’ association want Market Management Committee (MMC) to take stringent action against encroachments and focus on enforcing traffic regulations.

Members of the Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association passed resolutions pertaining to the market and made a representation to the Koyambedu MMC on the issues raised during the annual meeting held recently.

Wholesale traders said although the MMC took steps to prevent encroachments, the space around the market was occupied by unlicensed merchants, particularly those selling curry and coriander leaves. They blocked some gates causing hindrance to movement of vehicles.

Members demanded a permanent solution for the issue of encroachments mushrooming on the market premises.

Association treasurer P. Sukumar said the market had now started receiving more truckloads of produce compared to last month. On Monday, nearly 320-330 vegetable-laden trucks arrived at the market and this was bound to increase to 400 lorries daily after Pongal.

There was a need to regulate the traffic and facilitate a smooth flow of traffic to avoid delay in loading and unloading produce, he said.

Plea for a hospital

The association demanded that a hospital must be constructed on the premises for the benefit of workers and also shift Tasmac outlets in the neighbourhood. Moreover, the State government must consider providing a monthly pension of ₹5,000 to labourers aged above 60.

Traders complained that although the licensed shops had water connection for several years now, there was no water supply. They wanted the MMC authorities to take steps to increase green cover and harness rainwater in the market.

Wholesalers said the price of several vegetables had started to stabilise in the market. However, some vegetables such as carrot (₹100-₹110 a kg), drumsticks (₹150-₹220 a kg) and beetroot (₹75 a kg) continued to be costly.

Supply of these vegetables had dropped by half that led to spiralling cost. The price of tomatoes and onions were decreasing and vegetables were expected to become more affordable after Pongal festival, the traders added.