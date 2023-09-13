ADVERTISEMENT

Wholesale prices of some vegetables fall at Koyambedu as supply from nearby States improves

September 13, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

However, prices of produce such as ginger, coriander, and green peas continue to be high, and the political situation in Andhra Pradesh has affected supply of vegetables such as broad beans and brinjal

The Hindu Bureau

Tomatoes, which saw a phenomenal spike in prices, even rising over ₹200 per kg in retail stores last month, are now being sold for ₹20-₹.25 per kg. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The prices of most vegetables have started to ease at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in the city following bountiful arrivals from neighbouring States over the past few days.

Tomatoes, which saw a phenomenal spike in prices, even rising over ₹200 per kg in retail stores last month, are now being sold for ₹20-₹.25 per kg, based on the variety. Wholesale traders noted that the cost of tomatoes softened as the market had received abundant supply of the vegetable, particularly from Karnataka.

The market received up to 100 daily truckloads of tomatoes now, compared to a mere 30-40 in the last month, which caused the prices to skyrocket. Similarly, several other vegetables, such as okra (ladies’ fingers), cucumber, snake gourd, and bottle gourd were priced within ₹25 per kg in the wholesale market.

A good harvest in Hosur and Krishnagiri regions has led to a surplus supply of okra in the market. Carrots and capsicum, which are usually priced high, are also available for ₹20-₹25 per kg, traders said. However, varieties of some vegetables, such as broad beans and brinjal, are becoming costlier as political tensions in Andhra Pradesh has affected their supply.

P. Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said the drop in prices of vegetables had been a huge relief for consumers and purchasing power had doubled. However, the prices of produce such as ginger, coriander, and green peas continued to be high. The price of onions was also predicted to shoot up to ₹50 per kg in Chennai as nearly 90% of the current supply comes only from Maharashtra, the traders said.

