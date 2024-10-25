Wholesale merchants at Koyambedu market protest against project to create park on the premises

The wholesale merchants in Koyambedu market complex are protesting against a project to create a park in the vacant site near the flower market. They noted that it would replace the existing parking space for vehicles unloading produce in the market.

Flower merchants complained that it would lead to lack of parking space for about 40-50 vehicles that bring produce from various parts of the State and neighbouring States and 150 retailers’ vehicles that visit the market daily.

It may be recalled that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority had planned to create a park in the space spread over nine acres near the flower market. Spread over 295 acres, the market complex has nearly 3,200 shops engaged in vegetable, fruit and flowers sales apart from foodgrains market now.

D. Rajasekaran, president of the Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Committee, said the project has been stopped now after talks with CMDA authorities on Friday. A team of senior CMDA officials plan to inspect the project site and decide on the merchants’ demand.

“We have sought space to be allocated for parking vehicles to load and unload produce near the flower market. It will affect the daily trade in the market and also impact farmers’ livelihood. We have postponed plans to shut shops after the talks,” he said. The merchants had staged a protest on Thursday night in the market and had planned to go on strike if their demand was not met.