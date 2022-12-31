ADVERTISEMENT

Whole-day annadhanam scheme expanded to three more temples in T.N.

December 31, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launches scheme in Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai and Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday launched whole-day Annadhanam in three more temples — Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai and Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai in the State. With this, the scheme to provide annadhanam from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. now covers eight temples.

Mr. Stalin launched the service in the three temples via video conferencing at a function held at the Secretariat in the presence of Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P. K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, HR&CE Secretary B. Chandra Mohan and HR&CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran.

A total of 754 temples in the State provide annadhanam to nearly 82,000 devotees a day in the afternoons. Temples incur an expenditure of ₹103 crore per annum. Meanwhile, a group Thiruppaavai singing event was organised at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Triplicane on Saturday in connection with the ongoing Margazhi festivities. Students of the J. Jayalalithaa Government Music and Arts University presented the pasurams of Andal.

