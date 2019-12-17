Who took the decision to back CAB, asks Duraimurugan

DMK treasurer Duraimurugan on Monday said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should clarify who in the AIADMK decided that the party should vote in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

He was responding to remarks made by AIADMK Rajya Sabha member S.R. Balasubramoniyan. In an interview with The Hindu, he had said that while the issue was being discussed at the party office, he got a call from the Deputy Secretary from the Secretariat, who asked him to vote in favour of the Bill. Expressing his shock over the remark, Mr. Duraimurugan said, “The Chief Minister should clarify whether the Deputy Secretary told Mr. Balasubramoniyan to vote in favour of the CAB based on his [Mr. Palaniswami’s] instructions or those of the BJP.”

He pointed out that the decision to vote for or against the Bill should have been taken by the AIADMK, and the call should have originated from the party’s headquarters, and not from the Secretariat. “Now, there is suspicion whether the AIADMK is functioning under its own leadership or taking orders from a few bureaucrats deputed by the BJP-led Central government to the Secretariat,” he said.

He condemned the act of Secretariat and its officials being used for AIADMK party work and urged the Chief Secretary to take steps to prevent such actions.