Chennai

WHO chief scientist calls on Chief Minister

The World Health Organisation's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday. M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation's principal scientist Parasuraman was also present, an official release issued here said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2021 2:05:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/who-chief-scientist-calls-on-chief-minister/article38059031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY