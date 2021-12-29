The World Health Organisation's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday. M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation's principal scientist Parasuraman was also present, an official release issued here said.
WHO chief scientist calls on Chief Minister
Chennai,
December 29, 2021 01:01 IST
