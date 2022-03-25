Chennai

White tigress dies in Vandalur zoo

 

A 13-year-old white tigress died at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur on Wednesday night.

The animal was under treatment for two weeks for Ataxia, which causes impaired movement of legs. The animal was off the feed for the last two days and was showing paralytic symptoms of the body and limbs.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
animal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2022 1:17:40 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/white-tigress-dies-in-vandalur-zoo/article65256528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY