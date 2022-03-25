White tigress dies in Vandalur zoo
It was under treatment for Ataxia since two weeks
A 13-year-old white tigress died at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur on Wednesday night.
The animal was under treatment for two weeks for Ataxia, which causes impaired movement of legs. The animal was off the feed for the last two days and was showing paralytic symptoms of the body and limbs.
