White-rumped vulture rescued in Adyar dies of dehydration

A white-rumped vulture, an extremely rare species in the city, was found in a critically ill condition and rescued by the Forest Department for medical care. However, despite their efforts, the bird did not survive.

According to an official from the Forest Department, the sick vulture looked weak and lethargic, with ruffled feathers and an emaciated body, during the rescue on July 28.

A resident of Durgabai Deshmukh Road, Adyar, found the bird near their home and brought it to the Forest Department office in Velachery. Officials quickly transported it to the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) for treatment.

The bird’s eyes were dull and sunken, showing signs of distress, said the official. It struggled to hold its head upright, and its movements were slow and uncoordinated, he added.

The vulture, close to death and unresponsive to initial treatment, passed away at BMAD. It was subsequently sent to Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur for a postmortem on July 29. According to a zoo official, the postmortem revealed dehydration and kidney inflammation.

White-rumped vultures are one of the four vulture species found in Tamil Nadu. Most of their population is concentrated in the Mudumalai and Sathyamangalam tiger reserves.

Yuvan Aves, a naturalist, said that the bird might have been blown out of its usual habitat by the Southwest monsoon. He noted that during cyclones, it’s common for birds to be found outside their typical range.