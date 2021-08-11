Chennai

White Paper more like an insolvency petition: Kamal

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said the White Paper published by the State Finance Minister was more like an insolvency petition.

In a social media post, Mr. Haasan lamented how exploitation continued even when the coffers were empty. “This White Paper shows that even when the coffers are empty, the exploitation continues unabated. We can say this is more of an insolvency petition than a White Paper,” he said.

Mr. Haasan recently opposed any attempts to set up the Upper House in Tamil Nadu considering the State’s precarious financial situation and asked the government to focus on realising the promises that it had made to the people in the manifesto.


