White foam observed in Cooum stretch near Napier Bridge

Pollution alert: The washed up foam as seen at the Cooum estuary near Napier Bridge on Monday.

CHENNAI

05 January 2021 01:10 IST

High phosphate content in water, rough sea and high wind conditions cited as possible reasons

Since Sunday, visitors to Marina beach saw the waves bring in thick, white foam. The foam, containing bacteria and phosphates, is not to be played in.

Sources in the Water Resources Department said such foaming occurred after heavy rain since the run-off would deposit detergents from land into the rivers. A combination of factors, including high winds, rough seas and high level of phosphates, found in detergents, are causing the foaming.

The portion of the Cooum, which empties into the sea near Napier Bridge, has been seen filled with thick foam, and the south-ward moving ocean current near the Marina brought this to the beach. This phenomenon can be seen as far as Nochikuppam, near the light house, which is a little over 3 km away.

During the past two months, a considerable flow of rainwater in the Cooum had helped dilute pollutants, including sewage, sources said.

Pravakar Mishra, scientist, National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) at Pallikaranai, which has been regularly monitoring the Cooum estuary, said since 2013, there had been seven or eight incidents of high foaming.

“We have lifted samples every month. During normal times, the phosphate level will be only 1-3 micromole/litre of water. But during frothing, it would go up to 15-25 micromoles/litre. On one occasion, it even went up to 54 micromoles/litre,” he said. He said proper and complete treatment of sewage produced in the city was the only answer to the problem.

Former Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board K. Karthikeyan said efforts had to be taken to prevent small and large users from illegally letting out sewage into the waterways and stormwater drains. “Efforts are already being taken under the Cooum Restoration Programme to clean the river. Also, the treated sewage should be discharged beyond the littoral zone to prevent foaming in the tidal zone,” he said.