Whistling unites 50 Indians from across the globe

On the 71st Republic Day, 50 members of the Indian Whistlers’ Association (IWA) whistled the song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, from 18 cities in India, the U.S. and Malaysia, to send across a message of national integration and create awareness about the art of whistling.

The whistlers, transcending diversities in language, ethnicity and religion, came together and performed in the whistling tribute, ‘MSMT 2020’, released on social media on the eve of Republic Day. In the 6.11-minute video, some whistlers performed in front of different landmarks in their respective cities.

The video starts with Rigveda Deshpande, president, IWA, performing a solo portion in front of the Gateway of India. Following this, participants from places like Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Ernakulam, the U.S. and Malaysia whistle their parts alone, or in chorus.

Kush Bafna, an IWA member, is seen whistling the song, standing in front of the Ripon Buildings in Chennai, while another member, Vivek Venkatramani, is in front of the Schmidt Memorial at Elliot’s Beach.

“The video features whistlers from the age of 13 to those who are 71. The production took close to three months, and was meticulously planned,” said IWA founder-president Rigveda Deshpandey, who is also the director of the project.

Mr. Venkatramani said that the association was working towards achieving its dream of creating a Guinness World Record, with more than 1,000 people whistling together.

“We also want to create awareness about the artform. Many consider whistling a taboo; we intend to break this thought,” he said.