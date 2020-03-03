Where the streets have no name

CHENNAI

03 March 2020 01:05 IST

Civic projects hit in added areas

More than 1.3 lakh houses and commercial establishments in added areas of the city do not have correct door numbers and street names.

The absence of street names has affected the implementation of civic projects in many areas that were merged with the city 10 years ago, officials said.

For instance, the World Bank-funded project on ‘Base map, property and utility mapping and door-to-door survey using geospatial techniques’ has been affected owing to the absence of street names in many added areas of the city.

The project aims to facilitate better coordination between agencies for implementation of civic projects. Mismatch of data generated by the civic body and the condition at the field level has led to the deployment of more personnel for the project and a delay in its implementation.

“We were not able to carry out the survey in the added areas based on street and door numbers. The street names and door numbers do not exist and do not match the field conditions during sample survey,” according to an official.

No signboards

In the industrial belt of Tiruvottiyur, during field verification, workers took more time to move from one property to another because of the absence of street names and signboards. “Streets are yet to be marked with street names. Signboards have not been fixed. In the field, it was difficult to identify the property based on the property tax information,” said an official.

In Manali and Madhavaram, the civic agency was unable to access the owner information of vacant plots in the zone. Many plots are vacant in the area. Owners of adjacent properties did not give neighbours’ information. Original tax assessment bill numbers and addresses in MIS did not match the actual location of the property.

In areas such as Ambattur, many buildings do not have access roads, and so approaching those properties is quite difficult for civic officials. Irregular plot numbers were noticed in Perungudi and Sholinganallur as well.