Where the chirps can get louder

Complacency and despondency may seem at variance, but both lead to inaction. In Chennai, during interactions with residents of neighbourhoods that support sparrow populations, the odds are high that conservationists will be up against either of the two attitudes.

It’s either “sparrows are coming back; their numbers are on the rise”. Or, “sparrows are nowhere near as plenty as they used to be”, followed by a sigh.

Where the numbers are increasing, residents should know the numbers are supposed to be greater still. Where the numbers are low, residents should know the very presence of sparrows is a positive sign, and with the right measures, their numbers can only go up. The crux is that residents should know their sustained participation in conservation efforts is essential to increasing the sparrow population in their areas.

Recently, this writer visited Kottivakkam Kuppam, based on information provided by D. Chinnaraj, who tracks sparrow populations and does his bit for sparrow conservation through a trust.

At Kottivakkam Kuppam, when I sought directions from two seniors to sections of the locality where sparrows can be seen, I was greeted with "Where are the sparrows today?", followed by a shrug of resignation.

Before the sentence had tumbled out fully, three sparrows rocketed over a house, and seemed set to land somewhere.

"Look! Sparrows are here!" I said, and going by their smiles, my enthusiasm seemed to invite something that lay between amusement and cynicism.

The residents here seem to associate low numbers of sparrows with their disappearance.

In a few streets across Kotivakkam Kuppam, one could see a lone sparrow, a couple of them, or sometimes, a group of three or four. These observations are based on two morning visits – from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.; and then from 6.20 a.m. to 7 a.m.

On the first morning, at S. Prakash's house, located at the intersection of Muthalamman Koil Street and Kuppam Beach Road, I would have seen four to five sparrows, scattered across two moringa oleifera (drumstick) trees, one found within his compound wall, and the other just outside.

"Sometimes, the sparrows come here, and help themselves to whatever is available here. They come here to drink water," says Prakash, pointing to a water tap near his house.

Significantly, a PDS outlet is located next to his house, and I saw three sparrows hopping into the shop and pecking at the spilled grains.

Much of what sparrows need are present here. Food, water and the right greenery.

Chinnaraj had pointed out that most houses at the locality — which include Muthalamman Koil Street and many connecting streets — have moringa oleifera trees, which draw a lot of insects. Sparrows depend on insects to feed their young.

The residents however don't seem to make the association between insects-rich trees and sparrow populations.

There is however some conscious effort to support these birds. This writer noticed evidence of some residents placing rice on the street for these birds. I visited a house where residents had fixed a makeshift nest box, made out of a shoe box, at the threshold. There are surely a few more households that invite sparrows in this manner.

On the second morning, as I had arrived early, I noticed residents drawing water from a Chennai Metrowater tanker.

It occurred to me that finding time for active conservation amidst the quotidian concerns of life is a challenge. And that is where sparrow conservationists should step in, and help the residents through the process.

And I would love to see sparrow conservationists marking Kottivakkam Kuppam and a section of Kaveri Nagar, located nearby, on their intervention maps.