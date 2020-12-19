Where stray dogs have a loyal friend

Around G-5 police station in Secretariat Colony, Kellys, a friendly pack of stray dogs waiting eagerly for their supper is a common sight. They wait for Ganthimathi ‘amma’, who brings freshly prepared food for them daily, consisting of cooked rice and chicken.
Ganthimathi ‘amma’, as she is known, was born in 1947. She started feeding the strays around 25 years ago. This was the time when rice was first distributed by the state government at ₹3.45 per kg. What began as a small exercise has now grown to support around 20 dogs. These canines are now being fed every day.
She is assisted by her domestic help who does the cooking and a boy who fetches a fixed quantity of chicken every day. She sources the rice on her own and also gets it from her relatives and friends. She also feeds fish to around 15 cats every morning.
Though on and off she has been discouraged by people from feeding the strays, Ganthimathi amma has continued with the work, undeterred. She recognises all the dogs and cats and they repay the warmth. She feeds them using eight steel bowls.
She was tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be hospitalised and later be in home quarantine. However, the feeding of dogs continued with help of her family and acquaintances.
(Padma Dinesh is a resident of Secretariat colony, Kellys)
