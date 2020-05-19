Where residents can identify the beneficiaries

A flower vendor at Kasturba Nagar in Adyar. Photo: special arrangement

19 May 2020 12:53 IST

Voluntary organisation Bhumi launches a referral system for residents to suggest underprivileged families that may do with some financial assistance

With zero savings, lack of a support system and a 38-year-old differently-abled son to care for, flower vendor Lakshmi Ammal can’t keep off work. Years ago, despite having had a major surgery, she made a quick and ill-advised return to work, her convalescence hugely cut short. So, one can imagine her plight during the lockdown.

Lakshmi has been referred by Janani Venkitesh, a Kasthurba Nagar resident, to voluntary organisation Bhumi for financial assistance.

Y. Sankari, a maid servant, struggled for three weeks to provide her three children, all aged under 10, with one one square meal, let alone three a day.

Sankari has been referred by Y. Ananya, a resident of Kilpauk, for financial aid. Ananya says that Sankari called and broke down as she related how timely a help the Rs. 7,000 Bhumi credited in her account, was.

Bhumi now runs a pan-India referral system for residents to suggest poor families, especially workers from the unorganised sector, that are in financial dire straits due to the COVID-19 situation. Funds raised by volunteers sustain the initiative.

Prahalathan KK, one of the founders of Bhumi, says 243 people across India have submitted the profiles of 1,516 needy families.

Janani has identified 70 such people from Velachery, Taramani, Santhome and Kotturpuram identifying them with the help of her social circles. Ananya has referred 35 poor families, and 28 of them have already received support.

Janani and Ananya are also among volunteers who raise funds for this initiative. Ananya has raised Rs.1,94,000 in 20 days; and Janani is working towards raising Rs. 5 lakh by May 20.

Bhumi credits the donation in the beneficiary’s bank account, but not before making a call to understand the prospective beneficiary’s requirements.

The referrer has to fill in a form available at www.bhumi.ngo/covid providing details about the suggested beneficiary, including their occupation, the number of family members and their age, photocopies of ration card, postal address, phone number and a brief write-up about why the individual deserves help. The referrers should provide their phone numbers and email IDs.