Where have those oxygen concentrators gone?

19 December 2021 11:30 IST

While many lie idle in the storerooms of organisations, a few are being put to good use

One of the most poignant images of the second wave was of COVID-19 positive people struggling to get medical oxygen. Non-governmental organisations, service groups, corporates and many individuals chipped in to procure oxygen cylinders/concentrators that became a life-saver for many. Remember the price of these devices had also skyrocketed due to the demand. Where are these equipment now?

Greater Chennai Corporation has sent the devices that it received through donations to its various Urban Primary Health Centres. “We received 760 devices from various groups including corporates, social groups and individuals and they are kept safe at our UPHCs,” says S Banumati, joint director/ additional city medical officer, Medical Service Department, Greater Chennai Corporation. She says a few of them are being used at these centres depending on the need.

Members of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) ran various initiatives to ensure people got oxygen including deploying buses fitted with oxygen cylinders. In May, it had procured more than 40 oxygen concentrators and had even set up its own ‘Oxygen Concentrator Bank’. The organisation, however, is yet to take a final decision on these concentrators but plans to give them away to the government or a charitable hospital.

Another initiative had devices used by scuba drivers sourced to help those in dire need. “These are high-grade medical oxygen used by scuba drivers and instructors. When they were not need we returned the devices to them. The rest, around 10, are placed at an IT company’s data centre,” says a volunteer.

He says these machines have to be sanitised and kept away from dust and sun rays; so, an air-conditioned space where servers are stored takes cares of these cylinders.

Kadamai Education and Social Welfare Trust’s fitted autorickshaws with oxygen cylinder and arrived at the door step of homes. The Trust had sourced 48 cylinders of 10 litre and 47 litre capacity and ferried them in autorickshaws across the city. They returned 18 to the medical equipment company they sourced it from and the rest are kept at a room near the Trust’s office in North Chennai. G Sripriya, founder, Gold Heart Foundation, which coordinated with a network of NGOs during the crisis, says a few organisations have given it to private hospitals so that it can be put to use. “They plan to take it back if a need for them arises, which is a better plan than keeping them unused in a corner,” says Sripriya, adding that they have around six cylinders that are circulated among homes of senior citizens.