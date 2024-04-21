Where does this bus go?

April 21, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

The free bus travel scheme for women - Vidiyal Payanam- launched by the DMK government has become the subject of research. Organisations have done a SWOT analysis of the scheme that was announced immediately after the DMK government headed by M.K. Stalin assumed office in March 2021. Punjab has also implemented free bus travel for women about the same time, while Delhi has had it available since October 2019. Since March 2021, Karnataka and Telengana have both had similar concessions provided for women from 2023.

The government, through the launch of Vidiyal Payanam has targeted two important goals: earning the goodwill of women, and also saving the seven State transport corporations including the Metropolitan Transport Corporations (MTC) from going bankrupt. As the country came out of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 202, commuters’ confidence in the public transport hit its lowest ebb. As transport corporations struggled to find their footfalls post pandemic, the subsidy provided through the free bus travel has helped keep the public bus transport from going under.

Extended to third gender

The free bus travel for women was later extended to the third gender as well, based on a request from the community. The Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) did a survey of the implementation of the social welfare measure, and the report recently launched by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Managing Director Alby John.

A senior official of the State Transport department said a total of 440 crore women passengers have been ferried by the seven State Transport corporations - MTC, Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Madurai and Tirunelveli, since the launch of the free bus travel scheme from July 2021 to March 18, 2024.

In the financial year 2023-24, a total of 178 crore women passengers have travelled free under the scheme, out of the total 430 crore women passengers who have utilised the free bus service scheme through these transport corporations, since its introduction in 2021.

The passenger footfalls, particularly of women, has increased to 51 lakh per day in FY 2023-24 from the overall average of 45 lakh women passengers per day earlier.

Looking at the way the pie has been shared, of the total of 430 crore women passengers, the MTC carried 88.50 crore passengers, the highest, followed by Kumbakonam STC at 80.75 crore and Coimbatore STC at 65.40 crore. The remaining four STCs of Villupuram carried 58.90 crore, Madurai STC of 52.75 crore, Salem STC 51.20 crore and Tirunelveli 42 crore. Among the happiest beneficiaries are also the women passengers living in hilly areas, indicated by the fact that a total of 8.78 lakh women have used this scheme in the ghat road routes which has helped in their monthly savings.

Over 3,000 women interviewed

The study report called ‘Fair Fares: Towards gender-inclusive public transport’ undertook a survey in the State with more than 3,000 women (in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Thiruvarur, Tirunelveli and Tiruvannamalai) to understand the effective implementation of the scheme and the savings made by the women. The study found that, on an average, 80 % of the women interviewed saved Rs. 400 per month and the remaining, Rs. 601 to Rs. 800 per month. The study’s main highlight was that free bus travel has helped in breaking the shackles for women to move out of the house and has emerged as a truly social inclusive mission.

K. Sowmya, Research scholar of CAG, who did the survey along with a few others said it was mainly carried out across cross sections of women using the public transport daily to find the impact of the free bus travel in their daily life. Ms. Sowmya said most of the women were positive about the scheme which helped them save money and created a situation whereby they could travel out, but they also wanted the scheme to be extended to express and deluxe services similar to the concession passes provided to senior citizens who are allowed to travel in any bus.

The study charts out the various categories of women including homemakers, informal workers, self-employed, students, employees and retired, using public transport. Respondents also made demands to increase the frequency of the white board (ordinary) buses as the existing services buses are crowded, need for better maintenance of buses, and improvement of bus crew behaviour.

Shortage of normal services

T. Vasanthakumari, a resident of Thiruporur, who commutes to Thiruvanmiyur daily, said the bus service from Kelambakkam to Koyambedu (route no. 570) has the most frequency but unfortunately it has only Deluxe services, which is not covered under Vidiyal Payanam. Normally there is a shortage of white board services on the Information technology corridor. As a result most of the women commuters have gone ahead and purchased the monthly pass, she added.

Transport activists, while appreciating the MTC for operating white board services on several routes linking to the new Kilambakkam bus terminus, said several MTC buses have exclusive Deluxe services and it would be helpful if the Transport department takes steps to operate a mix of Deluxe and White Board services.

A few of the routes which have predominantly Deluxe board services including Kelambakkam to Koyambedu (570), Velachery to Ambattur Industrial Estate (D70), Tambaram to Broadway (A51), High court to Thiruninravur (71E), Triplicane to Pattabhiram (40A) and Tambaram to Avadi via Outer Ring Road (202).

‘Allot seats in deluxe buses’

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said under normal circumstances, women prefer to skip the Deluxe buses on certain routes where there is good mix of white board buses. As these Deluxe buses normally have fewer passengers, and there are always some seats vacant, the State government could allot a small number of seats for allowing women to travel free in these Deluxe buses.

A senior State Transport department official, when asked about the charge of women passengers that the transport corporations operate a reduced number of white board buses, claimed that more than 50% of the bus fleet was operated as ordinary buses. For example, in the MTC - more than 50% - 1,560 buses - were being operated as ‘Ordinary’ buses, of the total fleet of 3,300 buses. He also said daily, 1350 Deluxe buses were operated, Women-cum-children buses - 210, Small buses - 146 and air-conditioned bus services - 48.

The State Transport department official said the Chennai city alone is set to get 1,000 new buses comprising 500 electric buses, 250 low floor and 250 standard buses before the end of the year so that the complaints of inadequate white buses would be overcome.

Lifeline to corporations

The official also said the free bus travel scheme had thrown a timely rescue line to the STCs already facing huge losses and facing funds crunch in the daily operation of buses, and saved the State’s public transport system from going bust. He said the total subsidy given by the State government stood at Rs. 6,788 crore with the MTC’s share of subsidy being Rs.1,422 crore till March 2024, since the launch of the scheme in March 2021.

Regarding the complaint of the social behaviour of the bus crew which have been abusive in some instances towards women passengers utilising the free bus travel scheme, the transport official said stern departmental action has been initiated and awareness programmes conducted for crew to behave professionally with all the passenger, but also the women.