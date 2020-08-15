Where are the crash barriers?

15 August 2020 22:35 IST

Damaged, they are lying in an open space on Samayapuram Main Road

The nine-foot-tall crash barriers on Samayapuram Main Road, installed a few weeks before lockdown was clamped in March, are now lying in an open space, damaged. Following a long-standing plea from residents, the barriers were introduced to prevent movement of heavy vehicles into the road, from Chennai Bypass and Mount-Poonamallee Main Road.

Residents put it down to miscreants who would have wanted this measure undone, for their benefit. Now, due to the absence of barriers, heavy vehicles are once again being operated via the narrow stretch round-the-clock.

“Continual movement of vehicles is posing a challenge to residents. At night, we are disturbed by the movement of lorries. Besides, it also poses a risk to pedestrians’ safety, as the footpath and road are on the same level,” says K. Shanmugam, a resident of Porur.

A stretch of Samayapuram Main Road comes under the purview of both Greater Chennai Corporation; and another stretch, under Vanagaram Village Panchayat. The section of the road within Panchayat limits is yet to get basic amenities

At Maduravoyal, people can get out of the Chennai Bypass and access the road below it via ramps.

There is no such facility at Porur. Instead, Samayapuram Main Road serves as a link connecting Chennai Bypass with the Mount-Poonamallee Main Road which runs below the Bypass.

A police official says, “Steps will be taken to have the crash barriers reinstalled.”