Where are the crash barriers?

The nine-foot-tall crash barriers on Samayapuram Main Road, installed a few weeks before lockdown was clamped in March, are now lying in an open space, damaged. Following a long-standing plea from residents, the barriers were introduced to prevent movement of heavy vehicles into the road, from Chennai Bypass and Mount-Poonamallee Main Road.
Residents put it down to miscreants who would have wanted this measure undone, for their benefit. Now, due to the absence of barriers, heavy vehicles are once again being operated via the narrow stretch round-the-clock.
“Continual movement of vehicles is posing a challenge to residents. At night, we are disturbed by the movement of lorries. Besides, it also poses a risk to pedestrians’ safety, as the footpath and road are on the same level,” says K. Shanmugam, a resident of Porur.
A stretch of Samayapuram Main Road comes under the purview of both Greater Chennai Corporation; and another stretch, under Vanagaram Village Panchayat. The section of the road within Panchayat limits is yet to get basic amenities
At Maduravoyal, people can get out of the Chennai Bypass and access the road below it via ramps.
There is no such facility at Porur. Instead, Samayapuram Main Road serves as a link connecting Chennai Bypass with the Mount-Poonamallee Main Road which runs below the Bypass.
A police official says, “Steps will be taken to have the crash barriers reinstalled.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath