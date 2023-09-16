HamberMenu
When will this bottleneck in Alwarpet go?

A CMWSSB official says the work on the sewage system at CP Ramaswamy Road-St. Mary’s Road junction will be completed within a week

September 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Prince Frederick
The ongoing work at the junction of CP Ramaswamy Road and St. Mary’s Road in Alwarpet .

The ongoing work at the junction of CP Ramaswamy Road and St. Mary’s Road in Alwarpet . | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

For almost a month and a half, motorists on the one-way CP Ramawamy Road have been bracing themselves for a bottleneck when the faint contours of the St Mary’s Road junction appear on the scene. The junction presents a wide swath of dug-up earth encircled with green shade cloth.

A massive CMWSSB work involving a major sewage network sits inconveniently on the CPR Road-St. Mary’s Road junction and during rush hour, motorists huff and puff through whatever space is now available to them. In those trying hours, this junction is an analogue of a higher aperture lens that hardly generous about letting in light.

The images that go with this report were purposefully clicked during a less intense moment of the day to ensure it provided a glimpse of the work site. During rush hour, that is an extremely remote possibility.

Needless to say motorists want a freer junction. A CMWSSB official says the work would be completed within a week.

On what necessitated the massive exercise, he hits the rewind button, going a few years back in time to a cave-in that happened at this spot.

The CMWSSB official notes that back then the “machine hole” at this spot had collapsed, but a quick solution had been cobbled together, and the system was back on its legs. Back then, being a two-way road, CP Ramaswmy Road had a heavier vehicular load, a factor that prevented thoroughgoing repairs from being carried out, the CMWSSB official remarks.

The CMWSSB official notes this problem had reached a head in the early part of last month, resulting in obstructions and back flow of sewage in Chamier’s Road, TTK Road and St. Mary’s Road.

According to the CMWSSB official much of the machine hole has been reconstructed, and only 20 per cent of the work remains to be accomplished.

