When venues change due to Chennai Metro Rail work

This April, when students of Marina Academy of Speed Skating bid farewell to the rink it was an emotional moment for those associated with this landmark arena near Gandhi Statute. Chennai Metro Rail work on this section of the Marina Beach had necessitated closure of the skating rink.

Marina Academy of Speed Skating has now moved to a rink inside CSI St. Ebba’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in R.K. Salai.

For many years, the skating rink at Marina has been a launch pad for hundreds of students who went on to win laurels at the state and national level.

R.M. Anbunathan, who has been associated with the rink for more than 17 years, says he had no choice but to bid a tearful farewell to the facility that had been his second home. Anbunathan says he has been associated with the rink at Marina Beach since it opened in 2005. He along with his wife A. Alamelu and daughter Deepthi Mangalya have been conducting classes for children all these years.

“In the last three years, I got to conduct classes through a tender process called by the Greater Chennai Corporation. Prior to that it was based on an unwritten understanding with the Corporation,” says Anbunathan, who is a coach with Tamil Nadu Roller Skating Federation for over three decades. Classes were conducted from 5.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. charging a nominal fee.

The Academy has made some improvements to the new venue. “From 30 metres, we got the rink increased to 60 metres,” says the coach. But unlike the venue on the beach front, the new venue is yet to draw students. “During the pre-COVID days, we had close to 200 students. During the pandemic, no classes were conducted. We reopened post-pandemic with 60-70 students and were slowly picking up strength when Metro work forced many students to drop out,” says Anbunathan.

Not many still know about the new venue. The coaches say the city now has more than 20 rinks, so students are distributed. “Unlike 10 years ago, when choice was limited to the rink at Shenoy Nagar, Besant Nagar and Marina, now beginners have more choice,” he says. For competitive sports, Nehru Stadium is where we coach our students, he says.

For details about classes, call 8667412883, 9380928476

Speakers forum moves from Aavin Parlour Park to Foreshore Estate

Dr Muthulakshmi Road Park or the Aavin Parlour Park in Adyar Circle has been one of the many parks that served as meeting space for members of Thiru-Vi-Ka Speakers Forum. Recently, the members moved to a park near Foreshore Estate to facilitate Metro Rail work at the space.

“We were asked to vacate the space as a good extent of the park was being used by Chennai Metro Rail Limited. They asked us to return only after the work is completed,” says Marimuthu K, coordinator for Muthulakshmi Arangam. Members meet every Wednesday from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to develop public speaking skills. “We also do a little bit of social service such as helping educate children in need,” says Marimuthu, adding that more than 230 meetings were held at the Aavin Parlour Park since it was started.

Currently, Thiru-Vi-Ka Speakers Forum, which started in 2003, has more than 30 chapters with Muthulakshmi Arangam being its 20th chapter. “This was started to benefit those residing in and around Adyar. We have 10 to 15 people attending our meetings every Wednesday,” says Marimuthu.

The forum at Shenoy Nagar followed by the one at Nageshwara Rao Park were the first two chapters.

