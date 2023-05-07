When time stands still 

May 07, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

Some of the buildings at the University of Madras freeze time, locking it at an Age when Indo-Saracenic architecture was part of the regular scene.

In a modern twist, one section of the buildings — in familiar conversation, the Clock Tower Block — brings a literality to the notion of time coming to a standstill.

The four clocks at the clock tower are not on the same page about the time. Observing the four clocks on April 4 and again, on April 6, each clock was announcing a different time.

Only one clock — the one on the southern side — got it right. In fact, it was the only clock that seemed to be ticking. The other three were “frozen”.

Regulars note that the clocks are erratic in their performance — sometimes, they work like a charm, but often they show different times, and also also stop working.

Around 13 years ago, when the clock tower was restored, a feature enabling it to recite a couplet from Thirukkural every hour was introduced. The regulars reveal the clock tower stopped speaking those poetic lines long ago.

The dials in a couple of clocks — the ones on the eastern and northern sides — have missing pieces.

In fits and starts

A report from The Hindu Archives, not of distant origin, suggests that the clock tower has been hors de combat for a significant part of its life.

Established in 1935 when the physical contours of the University of Madras expanded to accommodate increasing education needs, the clock tower was reportedly restored in June 2010 (as indicated by the report “University of Madras clock tower turns ‘talking tower’” dated June 17, 2010) after it had been non-functional for 50 years.

The report notes that not only was the clock tower made to tick, but also to talk — it was programmed to recite from Thirukkural every hour.

From the columns of Madras Miscellany (dated August 1, 2011) by S Muthiah, it is learnt that while the university was being provided with greater girth to accommodate more departments in the 1930s, surrounding land, some with gardens, were taken on lease. In this process, what used to be known as Marine Villa was also subsumed in the expanding university space.

It is in this particular parcel of land that the Clock Tower Block came up in 1935.