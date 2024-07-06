When the third eye remains tightly shut

A 2021 report in South Asia Journal noted that Chennai had the maximum CCTV coverage per square kilometre and for every 1,000 people. The survey took 130 cities worldwide into consideration.

It pegged Chennai as having 657 cameras per sq km.

Three years down the line, if one were to discount the cameras that do not function where would Chennai be?

The Hindu Downtown spoke to various resident welfare associations to find out how many of the CCTV cameras installed by them with much fanfare are in the best of condition.

“The RA Puram Residents Association (RAPRA) installed 30 CCTV cameras, covering the seven streets and many cross streets. These cameras have been instrumental in solving thefts and enhancing safety in the area. However, many cameras are now missing or are not working, especially the one near Puthu Kovil, covering First Cross Street and 7th Main Road,” says Dr. R Chandrashekar, president, RAPRA.

He notes that residents have urged the E4 Police Station to address the issue as maintenance of cameras is the responsibility of the police. Residents have requested a new camera in front of a demolished community hall on 7th Main Road, a spot frequently used for illegal activities.

Sathyamoorthy S., general secretary of Krishnapuram Residents Association in Ambattur, says all cameras installed a few years ago are non-functional. Similarly, P. Aravindan from Tambaram Sanatorium noted that most CCTV cameras, installed by both police and RWAs are not working at Sundaram Colony RWA.

At CIT Colony Residents’ Association in Mylapore, currently only four out of six cameras are functional, which is inadequate for a colony of over 500 households. The cameras were installed by the police, and the RWA feels managing the recurring expense in maintaining these electronic devices is a challenge.

Ram Das Naik, secretary of the CIT Colony Residents’ Association, says the cameras are over 10 years old and often fail during adverse weather events.

In T. Nagar, a resident mentioned that police often request RWAs to install cameras. However, if RWAs cannot fund the installations, the police are supposed to seek help from companies.

Shariff U.A., owner of Al Care Systems and Solutions, a company engaged in installing CCTV cameras, says that wired CCTV cameras often get damaged while laying telephone cable lines. Maintaining the cameras is a significant burden due to high costs involved in the exercise, making it difficult for many RWAs to ensure consistent upkeep.

Who should maintain CCTV cameras installed at public roads and colonies?

“We spend an average of ₹10,000 every year toward repair and maintenance of these devices, which is fine as the cameras have benefited both residents and the local police. We have therefore allotted a budget for this purpose,” says M. Balakrishnan, general secretary of Tansi Nagar Welfare Association. The Association installed 28 cameras in 2019 at the behest of former Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan and have also won an award.

Residents of Jeth Nagar and R.K Nagar in Mandaveli say the cameras installed at strategic locations on the road are working with police showing keen interest in maintaining these cameras.

A senior police official says the police are responsible for maintaining cameras installed on busy streets and junctions.

“We are supposed to inspect and service all cameras once a month and submit reports to the Commissioner,” says the official, adding that the department allocates the necessary funds for this purpose. This also applies to CCTV cameras installed by RWAs with police collaboration. “If a camera is not functioning, people should inform the nearest police station or police booth, which should take immediate action. Functioning cameras have blinking lights; if the lights are off, the police should be notified to fix the issue,” says the official.