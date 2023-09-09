When the road under your wheels is a ‘shape shifter’ 

September 09, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

The section of St Mary’s Road connecting to RK Mutt Road is a shape-shifter, disconcertingly “malleable” to stress and pressure, to motorists’ dismay. The patch of St Mary’s Road near VC Garden Street is wearing a new “bandage” after a fresh case of “road-dipping” reached a head. Reportedly, on September 8, this new depression on this patch was filled with gravel and compacted. Weeks ago, this patch was put on a cast and its brokenness healed, after it had sagged, almost on cue, when a bigger and more troublesome section of the road (near Sivaraman Street junction) had been relaid.

Symptom managed, journey continues

The section of RK Mutt Road - South Mada Street junction that suffered a cave-in recently has been filled and compacted, and it is back to business. The question is: When will the underlying factor that caused the cave-in act up again?

The symptom has been managed, but have efforts been made to get to the bottom of the issue? From many a past cases, the issue could do with what happens to and around pipelines underneath. Other reasons cannot be ruled out — obviously.

On Fourth Main Road in Gandhi Nagar, a patch that had caved in led to a damaged Metro Water pipeline underneath, and that was at the root of the problem. Returning to the Mandaveli-Mylapore region, RK Mutt Road is not alone in developing a depression, and the occasional, alarming crater. The recent one at the junction of RK Mutt Road and South Mada Street was alarming indeed. RK Mutt Road can compare notes with St Mary’s Road, which has two shape-shifting patches.

There is also a point of reference in PS Sivasamy Salai which has had its share of cave-ins.

A stitch in time will save more than nine

On the section of RK Mutt Road near Rani Annadurai Street junction, motorists earlier had a sense of their wheels easing into a lower level of the road, and now the depression having become deeper still, there is an unsettling sense of the wheels dropping into it.

Given the recurrent problem of cave-ins on other sections of the road and also the neighbouring St. Mary’s Road, a stitch in time is absolutely essentialand would save more than nine.