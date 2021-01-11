When the postman comes knocking

A senior citizen praises a postal department employee for the commitment with which he helps elders with their Digital Life Certificate

Seventy-seven years old, I understand that I have to stay at home in light of the COVID-19 situation, and I have not ventured out since the Coronavirus outbreak.

In this scenario, essential services that arrive on one’s doorsteps assume considerable significance.

While making life easy for senior citizens, such services ensure their safety.

So, when the Central Government launched a service to facilitate easy submission of Digital Life Certificate, I was extremely thankful. I am certain other pensioners would have also welcomed it with cheer.

Thanks to this service, pensioners are spared the trouble of having to visit the office of pension department or pension disbursing agency for submission of the life certificate.

A postal personnel comes to one’s doorstep and does all the formalities — words cannot express how helpful this service is at this juncture.

A Central Government pensioner, I have witnessed the difficulties that seniors undergo while having to furnish the life certificate. The system requires them to go to the pension disbursing agencies like banks and sign the relevant papers in the presence of the authority.

M. Kamalakannan, who belongs to the Virugambakkam post office, has been of great help to senior citizens like me.

He is the postman in our area and he enjoys great rapport with residents. Kamalakanna is in his 40s.

I have seen Kamalakannan going around the locality in his two-wheeler. He is extremely thoroughgoing in taking all the necessary precautions while attending to the Life Certificate formalities at every pensioner’s house he visits.

He would be wearing a mask, tucked well in place. This responsible behaviour instils confidence in seniors like us.

Kamalakannan points out that so far he has visited the houses of around 100 senior citizens to help them with Life Certificate formalities. These visits have taken him far and wide. Chengalpattu, Maraimalnagar and Kovilambakkam are some of the places he has travelled to as part of the work.

He fully understands that this work is bound to be way different from his regular work, as he has to factor in the comfort of the pensioners he has to help. So, he often has to work well beyond his office hours, particularly because the pensioner may prefer a time that lies outside those hours.

Realising that seniors have to be given sufficient time to get their documents ready, he informs and reminds them well in advance about what they have to do.

Due to his meticulous planning, these procedures usually get completed soon and without any hitch.

“Though my attitude, I want to let people know that the postal department is at their service, and that I am glad to do this work,” says Kamalakannan.

By recognising his service, we are only going to encourage him to do more of it.