When the booster comes home

Geeta Padmanabhan

30 January 2022 10:06 IST

The system of administering the booster dose to seniors at their doorsteps seems to have become more streamlined now

R Padmanabhan would not countenance the idea of being jabbed in his living room, being keen on loosening up his 83-year-old legs in the outdoors. Following a knee surgery, he was fed up to the back teeth, in fact all the way to the staples bone, staying indoors and resting. His wife Geeta Padmanabhan narrates how he was out of the PHC in seconds — in fact, he was not allowed to step inside the facility. The couple reside at Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Main Road, Thiruvanmiyur..

R Padmanabhan

“When my husband got a notification for his booster shot, I took him to the PHC on LB Road,Adyar (opposite the BSNL office) and the jab was done within seconds. Of course, he had the advantage of being old, and walking with a stick. He had just had a knee surgery and I did one subterfuge. He was going to put on his trousers, and I said, ‘No, no, no, no! Put on your shorts! Your knee should be visible.” Because he has a bandage on. So, they put out the carpet for him, and the jab was done within minutes, sparing him the trouble of getting inside. He was sitting outside and the lady came out and gave him the booster dose and some tablets. They are very considerate. Even otherwise, I like this centre — the doctor, the nurses and the other staff are considerate and helpful. Many people have gone there for their jab, and they have all given a tremendously good report. When my husband took the booster dose, coming home and administering the jab was not very popular, as the third wave had not started. After that, they had put their act together — and coming home to administer booster doses to seniors had become something of a norm. Through the Zone 13 WhatsApp group, the zonal officer was coordinating with residents about the booster dose for seniors in their midst. When my booster dose was due, they called me and asked if I would like to have the jab at home.”

Baskar Seshadri lives with a compulsion to share his experiences in the public domain with the speed of a data-transfer software. Sixty-three-old, this Mandaveli resident was in line for the booster shot, and received it at home. It pushed up his friends’ eyebrows, as he is known for going around the neighbourhood and gathering impressions in unfamiliar settings. For someone like that, a home jab looked tame. Baskar had an answer for them.

Baskar Seshadri

“Of course, it is not a big deal. I could have headed to the Mandaveli UPHC for the jab: It is ridiculously close to where I live. By having the jab at home and posting the fact on social media, I sincerely thought I was fulfilling a social obligation. It would help many seniors make up their mind about where they should get jabbed — I know it did. It helped some get over the initial diffidence about having a home jab organised. For some others, it cleared lingering doubts about the possibility of it. Sharing my experience, two people from the Mandaveli UPHC came in a scooter, and it was over in five minutes. Wouldn’t that be cool for the very elderly? All the government stakeholders, particularly the Greater Chennai Corporation, is doing excellent work — canvassing for vaccination and sending across communication via official sites and social networks. A camp at an apartment in Mandaveli, near Norton Street, two days ago was announced effectively through social media. Going by what I see in Zone 9 (Mylapore), apart from the mega vaccination camps and the primary health centres, jabs happen at malls, marriage halls, marketplaces and not to forget, the corporation ward offices.”